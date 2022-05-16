Britney Spears is in mourning: The “pop princess” announces the loss of her baby with her fiancé

A true illusion is the one that made Britney Spears becoming a mother for the third time, because her freedom gave her the opportunity to procreate hand in hand of her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

However, today the story is completely different, because through their social networks, the couple has made an announcement that has broken the heart of all his fans and celebrities.

And it is that the “Princess of pop” and her future husband take to her Instagram account to break the unfortunate news of the loss of her baby at a very early stage of pregnancy.

The couple has released a statement where they assure that they are completely isolated, since it is one of the greatest pains that a human being can feel.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that we lost our baby at a very early stage of pregnancy. This is devastating for any parent ”, could be read in the text of Sam and Britney.

So much the singer as the dancer They asked for a little privacy and respect for the pain they are going through, since they are not going to talk about it and confirm their idea of ​​starting a family.

However, the statement also reveals how the two regret announcing their pregnancy prematurely, because now they believe it would have been better to wait.

The couple is going through a terrible stage. Photo: IG/britneyspears

“We probably should have waited longer before announcing it, until we were more sure of the pregnancy, but we were very excited and wanted to share the good news,” they wrote.

Freedom gave Britney Spears the desire to be a mother again

Despite already having two older children, The singer was ready to conceive again, after being released earlier this year after 13 years under her father’s tutelage.

That is why On April 11, the singer and her fiancé wanted to share through their social networks that would become parents but everything seems to indicate that fate has had other plans.

What is a fact is that the couple remains firm in the idea of ​​​​creating a family, despite the criticism that their relationship has had due to the age difference, since she is 12 years older than him.

The celebrities have been together for almost 10 years. Photo: IG/britneyspears

“The love for each other is our greatest strength in this situation, we will continue to try to expand our beautiful family, we are very grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during these very difficult times.”

GBR.