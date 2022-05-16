Entertainment

Britney Spears is in mourning: The “pop princess” announces the loss of her baby with her fiancé

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

A true illusion is the one that made Britney Spears becoming a mother for the third time, because her freedom gave her the opportunity to procreate hand in hand of her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

However, today the story is completely different, because through their social networks, the couple has made an announcement that has broken the heart of all his fans and celebrities.

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Actress was sentenced for acting against a minor

5 mins ago

From Nicole Kidman’s new haircut to Céline Dion with her children

6 mins ago

Queen Elizabeth of England reappeared to celebrate her 70 years on the throne

16 mins ago

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button