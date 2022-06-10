Britney Spears is married! The singer married Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony
According to many American media, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said “yes” to each other for life! The two lovebirds have passed the milestone of marriage after five years of relationship.
Rumors have been circulating for several days. This Thursday, June 9, 2022, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said “yes” to life. In fact, the media Page Six shared photos of the preparations, among which we can see a large white marquee built near the couple’s villa. During an intimate ceremony, alongside around sixty people, the two lovebirds finally said “I Do” to each other for better and for worse. Unfortunately for Britney Spears, her two children, Sean and Jayden were absent from the ceremonyas explained by their father, Kevin Federline, in a press release, distributed by TMZ : “Although the boys are not in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best for the future.”
This is the third time that Britney Spears is married. But according to a source interviewed by the magazine Peoplethe singer would have prepared everything many months ago: “Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after her engagement in November. She enjoyed planning, but also felt stressed about it. It’s very important to her that she can finally get marry. She wants it to be perfect. She’s so excited she feels overwhelmed. She’s very emotional.”
Birtney Spears’ ex arrested while trying to enter the singer’s villa
But now, during the preparations for the wedding, Britney Spears’ ex-husband would have invited himself to the party. According to many American media, like variety or TMZJason Alexander was arrested by the police as he tried to enter the villa of the artist. He even filmed himself talking with one of the security guards. always according to TMZ, an altercation reportedly took place between him and the police. The agents even discovered that the former companion of Britney Spears was wanted by the police. But it needed more to spoil the party.
© Agency
2/12 –
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
This Thursday, June 9, 2022, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said “yes” to life.
3/12 –
Britney Spears
Indeed, the media Page Six shared photos of the preparations, among which, we can see a large white marquee built near the couple’s villa.
© Backgrid USA
4/12 –
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
During an intimate ceremony, alongside around sixty people, the two lovebirds finally said “I Do” to each other for better and for worse.
© Backgrid USA
5/12 –
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Unfortunately for Britney Spears, her two children, Sean and Jayden, were absent from the ceremony, as their father, Kevin Federline, explained in a press release, carried by TMZ: “Although the boys were not present, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best for the future.”
© Backgrid USA
6/12 –
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
This is the third time that Britney Spears is married.
© Backgrid UK
7/12 –
Britney Spears
But according to a source interviewed by People magazine, the singer had everything planned many months ago: “Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after her engagement in November. ”
© Backgrid UK
8/12 –
Britney Spears
“She enjoyed planning, but also felt stressed about it.”
© Backgrid UK
9/12 –
Britney Spears
“It’s very important to her that she can finally get married. She wants it to be perfect. She’s so excited that she feels overwhelmed. She’s very emotional.”
© Backgrid UK
10/12 –
Britney Spears
But now that during the preparations for the wedding, the ex-husband of Britney Spears would have invited himself to the party.
© STARMAX
11/12 –
Britney Spears
According to many American media, such as Variety or even TMZ, Jason Alexander was arrested by the police when he tried to enter the villa of the artist. He even filmed himself talking with one of the security guards.
© STARMAX
12/12 –
Britney Spears
Also according to TMZ, an altercation took place between him and the police. The agents even discovered that the former companion of Britney Spears was wanted by the police. But it needed more to spoil the party.