Britney Spears is married! The singer married Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony

According to many American media, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said “yes” to each other for life! The two lovebirds have passed the milestone of marriage after five years of relationship.

Rumors have been circulating for several days. This Thursday, June 9, 2022, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said “yes” to life. In fact, the media Page Six shared photos of the preparations, among which we can see a large white marquee built near the couple’s villa. During an intimate ceremony, alongside around sixty people, the two lovebirds finally said “I Do” to each other for better and for worse. Unfortunately for Britney Spears, her two children, Sean and Jayden were absent from the ceremonyas explained by their father, Kevin Federline, in a press release, distributed by TMZ : “Although the boys are not in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best for the future.”

This is the third time that Britney Spears is married. But according to a source interviewed by the magazine Peoplethe singer would have prepared everything many months ago: “Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after her engagement in November. She enjoyed planning, but also felt stressed about it. It’s very important to her that she can finally get marry. She wants it to be perfect. She’s so excited she feels overwhelmed. She’s very emotional.”

Birtney Spears’ ex arrested while trying to enter the singer’s villa

But now, during the preparations for the wedding, Britney Spears’ ex-husband would have invited himself to the party. According to many American media, like variety or TMZJason Alexander was arrested by the police as he tried to enter the villa of the artist. He even filmed himself talking with one of the security guards. always according to TMZ, an altercation reportedly took place between him and the police. The agents even discovered that the former companion of Britney Spears was wanted by the police. But it needed more to spoil the party.