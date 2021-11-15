Britney Spears is officially free, as she celebrated

“History was made today. Britney is free!” Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Ashgari writes on Instagram as if to mark in black and white the final victory of a long battle for the pop star. Thus, on Friday, November 12, Los Angeles Supreme Court Justice Brenda Penny ended the pop star’s protection, declaring: “The protection of Britney Jean Spears’ person and property is no longer required.” A highly anticipated announcement, which came after months of hearings, steps backwards on the tutelage by her father Jamie Spears, then new requests, and the invaluable testimony of Britney herself.

It has been 13 years since the protection was established for the first time in 2008 and also for this reason the reaction of the #FreeBritney movement to the news was one of sheer joy. Outside the courthouse, hundreds of flags with Britney’s face and pink confetti exploded to confirm the sentence. The singer herself shared a video of the event on Instagram commenting: “Good God, I love my fans so much that they are crazy !!! I think I’ll cry for the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … be it praised the Lord … I can have an Amen. “

After the sentence, Britney decided to celebrate by doing one of the things that was placed under the strict observation of the father: a ride in the car. In the images obtained from the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old pop star has been spotted drive around in his Mercedes coupe for a little Sunday tour and make some phone calls. Both car and phone use had been heavily monitored and restricted, and on Sunday the singer seemed particularly comfortable returning to an ordinary routine in her Thousand Oaks neighborhood.

In addition to her and her boyfriend Sam Ashgari, who will soon become a husband thanks to the end of Spears’ tutelage, there are many the celebs who wanted to dedicate a thought to this moment important in Britney’s life. One above all Lady Gaga, who shared a shot from several years ago where the two pose together, adding a sweet message summarizing the wish we all would like to give to the pop star: “I have loved Britney Spears for her entire career. I admired, I admired his strength – he empowered so many people and he still does. I couldn’t be happier for you today. You never deserved what happened to you, thank God for today❤️ you are a superstar and a super human being ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU “.

