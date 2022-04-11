Britney Spears is pregnant!

Seeing Britney Spears achieve this dream that she regularly evoked since she was in a relationship with Sam Asghari could only delight the singer’s fans. All share the happiness of their idol to see the many messages of congratulations posted in the comments. After the painful war she waged against her family and the many years passed in silenceBritney Spears finally has the right to happiness.

For the past 13 years, Britney Spears has lived under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears, to whom she had to ask his opinion for the slightest step. The ordeal has finally come to an end. A decision which the singer, supported by her fans thanks to the #FreeBritney movement, welcomed: “I am so grateful to you. I owe you part of my life. Many of you have asked me what I’m going to do now that the guardianship is lifted. I savor every moment: I am happy to be able to have the keys to my car, my own bank card, to go shopping… Feeling independent and a woman, after 13 years of guardianship! These are small things but make a huge difference.”

Britney Spears can now live her life as she sees fit. Already the mother of two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, born of her marriage to Kevin Federline, Justin Timberlake’s ex will expand the family and the arrival of this baby is timely since he is Britney Spears and Sam Asghari could secretly hit the ring during their recent trip to Hawaii. A child as a wedding gift, who says better?