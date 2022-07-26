Britney Spears is preparing a duet cover with Elton John of “Tiny Dancer”

Britney Spears will make her return to stores in a surprising way: with a completely new collaboration with Elton John. This was first revealed by Page Six, claiming that the popstar and rock legend have teamed up to record a cover of Tiny Dancerthe British artist’s hit, released in 1972.

Then a source close to the production confirmed the information to People, which specifies that the single will be released next month. It will be produced by Andrew Watt, who has worked on the latest albums by Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Ozzy Osbourne!

The coolest guy

Coincidence or not, the news of this collaboration with Elton John comes as Britney Spears recently spent the evening with Taron Egerton. The actor played the on-screen singer in the film Rocketman and obviously the Princess of Pop was very impressed to be in his presence. In a post (since deleted) on Instagram, she relayed a photo of their meeting, indicating in caption: “He was the coolest guy ever. I’m such a fan of him. I was completely stupid”.

If she announced that she wanted to put her career aside to devote herself to her private life after the end of her guardianship, Britney Spears does not seem quite ready to give up music. “She talks a lot about her career. She loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album. But she is focused on one thing at a time,” the anonymous tipster added.

In any case, with Elton John as godfather for her return, Britney Spears puts all the chances on her side. The British artist is known for reaching out to his colleagues and colleagues in case of concern. The Rocketman notably helped Eminem in his fight against addiction by becoming his sobriety mentor. Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran were also able to benefit from the benevolence of Elton John.