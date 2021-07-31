Britney Spears is thinking of telling her story to Oprah Winfrey

Entertainment Tonight reported the statements of a source close to the singer: “She has always hated doing interviews but if she were to opt for this decision, Oprah would definitely be her first choice”

From emerging star to global icon, Britney Spears has rewritten the history of music by winning the title of Princess of Pop with songs and albums that have left an indelible mark all over the world. Recently the documentary Framing Britney Spears he highlighted some aspects of the conservatorship of his father Jamie who has been running his life since 2008. In the past few hours Entertainment Tonight launched the news of a possible interview of the voice of Toxic with Oprah Winfrey.

A source close to the singer, class of 1981, revealed to the magazine that Oprah Winfrey would be Britney Spears' first choice, should the latter opt for an interview: "Britney has considered talking about her past, especially since she believes that no one else should do it in her position. She has always hated doing interviews but if she were to opt for this decision, Oprah would certainly be her first choice. At this point, there are no plans for her to give an interview but if she does, she will first have to take other steps before speaking".

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson Later, the source revealed that the voice of Gimme More (photo) would be really excited about the support received from fans who have fought over the years to put the canning case in the spotlight: “Lately Britney is much happier and people close to her feel that it is because of the extraordinary support she has received from the fans.” Later, the source added: “The release of the documentary brought more love than ever. Despite not being able to make changes to the conservatorship, she received millions of messages from fans on social media feeling much more understood“.