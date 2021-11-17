Britney Spears is trying to get pregnant: “I would like a girl”

Officially released after nearly 14 years of legal guardianship from her father, Britney Spears could soon become a mother. Again.

The social revelation

The pop star has communicated the possible happy news to her Instagram fans. “I’m thinking of having another baby !!!”, Britney enthusiastically wrote, cradling one more wish. “Who knows if this time it will be a girl … she is on tiptoe to reach something … that’s for sure”, concluded Spears, publishing the black and white image of a little girl on tiptoe alongside. his mother.

The boyfriend’s replica

Sam Asghari, the singer’s companion for years and heralded future husband, replied: “I hope you have such beautiful calves! Genetics that wouldn’t come from me.”

In court, in recent months, Britney had begged the judge to free her from legal guardianship, because according to her dad Jamie had even forbidden her to get pregnant, denying her the possibility of taking off the spiral. Now that she’s back in full control of her life, Britney dreams of a new pregnancy. It would be the third for the singer, former mother of Sean Preston (2005) and Jayden James (2006), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. For 27-year-old Sam Asghari it would be the first child.

