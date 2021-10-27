Britney Spears issues a threatening warning to the family even though the retention period has expired

Britney Spears: Her father’s 13-year period under her father’s legal control may be drawing to a close, but hostility towards her family appears to be mounting.

In a ferocious new Instagram post on Monday (see complete below), the pop star blew up her family members “because they hurt me more than you will ever know !!!” A threatening warning sounded:

“I know that the protection is about to end but I still want justice !!!” I wrote.

“I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the biggest guy all my life … Do you know how difficult it is ??? ” She added.

Spears began her engagement by calling people she loves to save her or leave after 10 minutes of social outings.

“It’s insulting, as if everyone I’ve opened up to immediately says they’re going on a trip two weeks later … well, I get it … I’m only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well, I’m not available to anyone anymore. of them now, ”he wrote.

The “Tossico” singer said she ended up “understanding Mother Teresa” and fired at her family’s direct reprimand. Loading... Advertisements

A judge suspended Jimmy Spears as a restoration officer last month after his Grammy-winning daughter scored astonishing results. allegations of abuse. The court is expected to decide whether to permanently revoke the protection next month.

