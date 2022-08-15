Britney Spears: Jennifer Lopez gives her full support to the singer!

Accused by her ex-husband of being a bad mother, Britney Spears has just found unexpected support in the person of Jennifer Lopez!

Britney Spears has a new ally of choice. In the battle against her ex-husband, the singer can count on Jennifer Lopez. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Britney Spears accused of being a bad mother?

The troubles aren’t quite over for Britney Spears. While we now know she is happy with Sam Asghari, the singer has not quite finished with her ex.

Formerly married to Kevin Ferderline, the pop star had 2 children with him, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden (15). If the links with his ex have been broken for a long time, the ex-couple is still in contact because of their offspring.

And Ferderline does not miss an opportunity to break the sugar on the back of Britney. As recently as these days, the man has again sought to harm her.

According to this, the children of Britney Spears would not get along at all with their father. Worse, they wouldn’t want to see her anymore.

To back up his point, he posted a video in which we see his two sons arguing with their mother. Britney Spears’ ex also claims her boys were shocked by the naked photos of their mother on the internet.

In short, the atmosphere in the family is not at the top. Hurt by this new slingshot, Britney Spears for her part decided to face up. She immediately summoned her lawyers.

And one of them was quick to respond in due form to Kevin Ferdeline! This one tackled the dancer to put it back in its place.

Fortunately, in his misfortune, the interpreter of “Toxic” can count on his relatives. The young woman has indeed a few friends who support her unfailingly in difficult times.

Jennifer Lopez comes to her aid

It’s the case for example of Selena Gomez. Or even Paris Hilton who were both at her recent marriage to Sam Asghari.

But there is another personality, and not the least, which has recently manifested itself… Indeed, Jennifer Lopez is a longtime friend of the ex-pop star.

That who again spins the perfect love with Ben Affleckhas even recently publicly displayed its support for Britney after the attacks of her ex-husband.

It all started with a post from Britney Spears that echoed a statement from JLo. ” As Jennifer Lopez once said, you look at that camera and you tell all the little girls in the world to speak up and never back down to bring light to injustice” quoted Britney.

“I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind! »concluded her message accompanied by a photo of her and JLo taken in 2001.

Despite the fact that theBritney’s post has since been deleted., Jennifer Lopez still had time to see it. And she hastened to comment on it.

The interpreter of “Jenny from the Block” thus commented on this post of three red hearts. A way for her to support her friend in difficult times.