Britney Spears, legal guardianship revoked after 13 years

After 13 years, singer Britney Spears is no longer subject to any legal protection. That’s what a Los Angeles judge ruled. The father of the pop star,

Jamie, had already been removed from the role last September, following repeated accusations by his daughter of abusing his position, and a replacement had been appointed in his place. With today’s verdict, any form of legal protection on the singer has been completely eliminated, and she is now again free to dispose of her life and her assets.

“As of today, the protection of Britney Spears’ person and property is over,” Judge Brenda Penny ruled. “this is the court order”. Spears is now free, among other things, to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari. About a hundred supporters of the #FreeBritney campaign awaited the verdict outside the court, some disguised in the schoolgirl and hostess dresses worn by the singer in some of her famous videos.

Jamie Spears, while denying having abused her position, had also asked for an end to guardianship, acknowledging that her daughter now “believes she can manage her own life”. The 39-year-old lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had however deemed her father’s backtracking insufficient and had obtained a second hearing to put an end to the conservatorship entirely. A new hearing is scheduled for December to resolve the outstanding financial issues, including legal fees.

Spears suffered from mental health problems and was placed under guardianship in 2007 after attacking a paparazzo.