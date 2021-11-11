Britney Spears life ruined by alcohol, how is she today?

Britney Spears has gone through some very difficult times because of alcohol and drugs. But how is the American singer today?

Singer was born in McComb on December 2, 1981 in addition to being a singer she was also a dancer, actress and television personality in addition to the fact that she also attempted the adventure to be a stylist. She began her career in 1997 with the great success of… Baby One More Time which allowed her to achieve extraordinary results. Beautiful and with an incredible face over the years she has changed a little given the many difficulties faced in her life.

READ ALSO >>> His long struggle is over

His private life was also stormy. Between 1999 and 2002 it was linked to Justin Timberlake with whom he had an amazing relationship that the public loved. In 2003 then he started a story with a childhood friend that is Jason Allen Alexander. The two got married with the marriage canceled just 55 hours later with Britney being judged unable to understand her actions. 2004 came with the engagement with rapper Kevin Federline. Today he is together with the Iranian personal trainer Sam Asghari since 2016. And how alcohol and drugs have influenced his life.

The Britney Spears Crisis

Britney Spears’s life has been very difficult to manage in some situations. In 2007, news came of his admission to a rehabilitation clinic in Antigua in the Caribbean but he remained there for just two days. Soon after, the legend goes, she went to a Los Angeles hairdresser who refused to shave her and she took the electric razor doing it herself. The episode went viral enough to make it clear that he needed help.

READ ALSO >>> She’s dead?

It was she who was admitted to another rehabilitation clinic at the same time. Unfortunately, in 2007 he lost custody of his children even if the reasons were not revealed. In January 2008 she locked herself in the bathroom with her two children, refusing to give them to her husband and was thus rushed to hospital. The police pointed out that he was under drug use. He then regained, not without fighting his children and is now trying to take back his life by showing great courage.