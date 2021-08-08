News

Britney Spears, Madonna also takes sides: “Her legal protection equals slavery”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The legal protection of Britney Spears on the father’s side it is like slavery. It supports it Madonna which has added to the long list of celebrities who have sided in favor of the 38-year-old singer.

The Instagram story about Britney Spears

The queen of pop claims that it is time for her life to be resumed and has expressed her support with an Instagram story in which she wears a T-shirt with the name of Britney. “Give him back his life – he writes – Slavery was abolished a long time ago. Death to the greedy patriarch who has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights. Britney we’re coming to get you out of jail.”

Britney Spears scandal, leave the manager and the lawyer

of

Loading...
Advertisements

Anna Lombardi

Just over a week ago, a Los Angeles court rejected Britney Spears’ request to remove her from her father’s legal guardianship. Days earlier the singer had testified at a hearing issuing a shock statement. “I have a spiral, but they don’t allow me to take it off. I want to get married and have a child, but they prevent me from doing so – he said -. This protection has done me more harm than good.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

365
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
337
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
308
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
306
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
271
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
257
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
251
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
247
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
231
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
215
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top