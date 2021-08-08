Britney Spears, Madonna also takes sides: “Her legal protection equals slavery”

The legal protection of Britney Spears on the father’s side it is like slavery. It supports it Madonna which has added to the long list of celebrities who have sided in favor of the 38-year-old singer.

The Instagram story about Britney Spears

The queen of pop claims that it is time for her life to be resumed and has expressed her support with an Instagram story in which she wears a T-shirt with the name of Britney. “Give him back his life – he writes – Slavery was abolished a long time ago. Death to the greedy patriarch who has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights. Britney we’re coming to get you out of jail.”

Just over a week ago, a Los Angeles court rejected Britney Spears’ request to remove her from her father’s legal guardianship. Days earlier the singer had testified at a hearing issuing a shock statement. “I have a spiral, but they don’t allow me to take it off. I want to get married and have a child, but they prevent me from doing so – he said -. This protection has done me more harm than good.”