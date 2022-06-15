Britney Spears Makes It Clear: Her Brother Bryan Was Never Invited To Her Wedding

For her marriage to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has filtered the guests for the ceremony held in Los Angeles. And contrary to what his brother Bryan claims, no, the latter was not on the list!

Britney Spears clear things up with his family. On June 9, the singer married her boyfriend Sam Asghari in a very private ceremony in Los Angeles. And for this day placed under the sign of love, the pop star had meticulously selected his guests. And no, his family members were not invited, contrary to what they were able to tell. In effect, Britney Spears cleared things up about his brother Bryan Spears.

The latter had declared on social networks not to have taken part in the ceremony because he was retained at the end of the year ceremony of his daughter Lexi in primary school, before moving on to 6th grade. “We are saddened to have missed such an important but very very happy moment for their marriage.”he explained. Nay! Britney Spears wrote a very salty message to deliver his truth. And according to her, Bryan Spears was absent from the celebration.. because he was simply not invited!

“You were never invited to my wedding. Do you really think I want my brother who refused me a glass of Jack and a Coke for four years to be here?!”, exclaimed Britney Spears in reference to the guardianship under which she was placed for 13 years. “You hurt me and you know it! Tonight, maybe I’ll force myself to drink a glass of Jack, look up at the sky and say FUCK YOU!“

His sons absent from the ceremony

If the absence of his family did not weigh on Britney Spears, that of his sons certainly made him a pinch in the heart. In effect, Sean and Jayden weren’t with their mothers at the ceremony.as their father explained, Kevin Federlinin a press release issued by TMZ : “Although the boys are not in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best for the future.”