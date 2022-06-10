Britney Spears married: Madonna, Selena Gomez… The rare guests of an intimate ceremony

After being released from her guardianship of 13 years last September, Britney Spears married Sam Asghari this Thursday, June 9. An intimate ceremony, made up of very few guests, but a few stars. Pictures.

This marriage is already a lot of talk, and for good reason. Married since Thursday, June 9, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said yes shortly after the singer was released from her guardianship of 13 years. A new page is thus turning for the star.

More in love than ever, the two lovebirds have however decided to organize a very intimate ceremony, with their loved ones. The list of close guests was both surprising without being it, since Britney Spears had not wanted her mother, father or even her sister to be present on her wedding day. What’s more, his children were also unable to attend.

Who were the stars invited to Britney Spears’ wedding?

The interpreter’s family Baby one more timewas thus not reunited on this happy day, but certain stars were nevertheless present.

Thereby, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Donatella Versace were invited to the union of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Drew Barrymore or even Paris Hilton and her husband were also seen at the wedding.

On the side of Donatella Versace, her presence has a double meaning since it was she who designed and imagined Britney’s wedding dress. She was also invited upstream to the pop star’s home to discuss this famous dress, worn on D-Day.

To complete her newlywed look, the pretty blonde completed her outfit with a selection of jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb, while her makeup was by Charlotte Tilbury. When saying yes to the man she loves, Britney Spears has also entered the music of Elvis Presley “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

This ceremony was thus placed under the sign of romanticism but also and above all under the sign of intimacy. given the shortlist of guests. Many beautiful people participated in this beautiful event. Britiney Spears can always count on some of her star friends.