Britney Spears married Sam Asghari! Ceremony details revealed
Britney Spears is now a married woman. This Thursday, June 9, the star said “yes” to her companion Sam Asghari. The ceremony took place in front of some sixty prestigious guests.
A day that Britney Spears was looking forward to. In September 2021, the famous singer of the tube Baby One More Time announced his engagement with his companion Sam Asghari. It was during the filming of the clip Slumber party in 2016 that the two singles met and they have not left each other since. Sam Asghari stood by the star through the toughest times and supported her in the fight against her father to be freed from his guardianship. This Thursday, June 9, it was time for celebration and love, and the singer said “yes” to her companion near Los Angeles. But the ceremony had some unforeseen events.
Wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: shower of stars at the ceremony
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had insisted on keeping the date of their marriage secret, but some details have leaked. According to site information People and TMZ, the famous singer would not have invited any members of her family to her nuptials except her two children and her older brother, Bryan Spears. But the stars were present in large numbers at the ceremony like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Madonna or Donatella Versace. It is also in a dress signed by the famous Italian designer that the popstar would have joined her companion at the altar to the tune of Can’t Help falling in love of Elvis Presley. Nearly sixty people would have gathered at the ceremony.
A surprise guest almost ruined the party: Britney Spears’ ex
In the middle of the day, while the festivities were preparing, Jason Alexander, ex of Britney Spears – to whom she was married for just 55 hours in 2004 – allegedly crashed the party and started a fight. He would have filmed himself live from his Instagram account in the singer’s luxurious villa, telling the staff present that he was a guest. “Where’s Britney?”, he would have launched, before being arrested by the Ventura County police. They would also have discovered that the man was wanted for acts committed in another jurisdiction. A misadventure that ultimately did not cause the annulment of the marriage.