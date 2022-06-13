Britney Spears married: slit dress, corset, huge train… This breathtaking outfit with which she said “yes”

Details of the dress worn by Brintey Spears for her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday May 9 were revealed on Instagram on June 11. The garment is signed by a prestigious fashion house.

Britney Spears is thrilled. The popstar married his companion on Thursday, June 9 Sam Asghari, during a romantic ceremony which took place at her home in Thousand Oaks (California), in a small committee, away from the objectives of the paparazzi. Filled, the young woman herself shared some photos of the event, where we see her radiant in the company of her guests, the singers Madonna, Selena Gomezactress Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. In addition to his hard-earned happiness after a legal battle to have his guardianship lifted, imposed by his family for 13 years, another detail attracts the attention of his fans. Which wedding dress did Britney Spears choose for the big day?

If the first official photos of the couple in outfit were shared on Saturday June 11 on Instagram by photographer Kevin Ostajewski, the famous fashion house that signed the garment has lifted the veil on the dress, tailor-made for the interpreter of “Toxic“. It is Versacerepresented by its creator Donatella Versace. The latter, invited by Britney Spears, published this June 11 a snapshot of the famous dress designed by her. Composed of an elegant corseted top and a silk train, this exceptional creation had a straight fall and an open slit on the singer’s left leg, as detailed by our colleagues from Elle. Superb lines that highlighted the morphology of the artist, who did not fail to pose, delighted, in her wedding outfit. On the photographer’s account, the mother of Sean Preston and Jayden James appears all dressed in white in horse-drawn carriage princess decorated with roses.

“You are radiant”, Britney Spears congratulated by her mother

If she was absent from her daughter’s wedding, Lynne Spears, the mother of Britney Spears, wanted to congratulate her on Instagram. The one who is at odds with the star – who considers her partly responsible for the suffering caused by her guardianship – was among the major absentees from the ceremony. The wedding was held without none of the main members of the Spears family – neither the father, nor the mother, nor the sister, nor the children of the young woman were present. The 67-year-old writer, however, sent a message to the bride: “You are radiant and so happy!“, she wrote, raving about the beauty of the event. And to add “I love you“, for the couple. An attempt to ease the tensions which could, perhaps, initiate the beginning of reconciliation.