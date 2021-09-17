Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari: “I can not believe it” and shows the diamond ring in a video. That’s who the boyfriend is

A diamond is forever. Who knows if Britney Spears and Sam Asghari they know the slogan of the famous De Beers commercial. The fact is that the diamond ring that appeared on the Instagram profile of the American pop star confirms the news that fans have been waiting for a while: Britney is getting married. It was now almost husband Sam who anticipated the official announcement of his partner with a strange misunderstanding: on his Instagram stories had appeared a photo of a diamond ring.

The fans went crazy, he asked everyone to calm down and was quick to explain that they had hacked his profile, then he capitulated in silence when Spears relaunched the story of the ring on her Instagram profile showing herself together with Sam and putting the offending ring in the foreground. “I can not believe it”, wrote the 39-year-old recently “freed” from the tutelage of her father Jamie which lasted 13 years. And so with many fragments in which the two almost spouses show the splendor of the jewel. Britney met Sam in 2016 when he wanted it in the music video Slumber Party.

The first date was a sushi-based dinner, then love finally struck with definitive testimony on social media. In 2018 the famous phrase said by her: “It motivates me more than anyone else”. Sam is 27 years old, twelve years younger than Britney, is originally from Tehran in Iran and runs a fitness company where from fustacchione which is recommended training plans and meals to prepare.