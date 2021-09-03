Britney Spears, Matches, the new single with the Backstreet Boys, is out

It was released digitally today and from Friday 18 December it will enter radio rotation Matches, the new single from multi-platinum pop icon Britney Spears in collaboration with boyband Backstreet Boys. The song, produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Michael Wise, is contained in the new deluxe version of the album Glory, which in 2016 was one of the few albums by international female artists to debut directly at number 1 on the sales chart (Fimi / GfK).

The disc, available in digital and in a limited edition vinyl version, also includes the new songs Swimming In The Stars And Mood Ring (By Demand). Winner of a Grammy Awards, Britney Spears is one of the most famous and acclaimed performers in pop history with nearly 150 million records sold worldwide. She became famous with her first single … Baby One More Time, an international success that has won 14 platinum certifications in America alone. In their 26-year career, the Backstreet Boys have produced songs that have marked the history of pop music. With countless number one hit singles, record tours, numerous awards and world sales exceeding 130 million copies, the Backstreet Boys are the highest-selling boyband in music history.