News

Britney Spears: “Mel Gibson told her to convert to God,” reveals the former trainer of the pop star

Photo of James Reno James Reno28 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

The former personal trainer and friend of Britney Spears revealed that after her nervous breakdown Mel Gibson visited her and told her to convert to God.

Following his famous breakdown in 2008 Britney Spears, according to reports from her former personal trainer, she was contacted by many people who tried to help her; among these there was also Mel Gibson: the actor showed up at her door and told her that “faith could save her, she just had to convert to God“.

Her former personal trainer and best friend of Spears, Sean Phillip, in a new interview with The Sun spoke about the trauma experienced by the singer in late 2007, trauma that culminated in her public collapse and the ensuing tutelage managed by. his father Jamie.

Phillip revealed that after Spears shaved her head and lashed out at the photographers, a number of people reached out to the pop star in order to offer her help: “I remember that Mel Gibson was one of those people, he told her that Christianity would save her and that she would return to God. It was all so surreal.. “

Sean also claims that in the months leading up to the collapse, Spears was physically and mentally exhausted and continually drugged by her team and manager. When the pop star collapsed at Pure nightclub in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2007, her team tried to hide everything. According to Phillip, when she passed out, “her manager simply gave her an amphetamine tablet to bring her back to consciousness so that she could continue singing“.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3Rbo8oiEwk


Photo of James Reno James Reno28 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the most suitable cryptocurrency to use as a payment method »Crypto Insiders

August 16, 2021

Mann’s “Public Enemy” tonight on TV has the face of Johnny Depp

November 8, 2021

Eternals, the new Marvel superheroes are the new Avengers? iO Woman

October 25, 2021

Johnny Depp, wins court case against Amber Heard

August 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button