Britney Spears: “Mel Gibson told her to convert to God,” reveals the former trainer of the pop star

Following his famous breakdown in 2008 Britney Spears, according to reports from her former personal trainer, she was contacted by many people who tried to help her; among these there was also Mel Gibson: the actor showed up at her door and told her that “faith could save her, she just had to convert to God“.

Her former personal trainer and best friend of Spears, Sean Phillip, in a new interview with The Sun spoke about the trauma experienced by the singer in late 2007, trauma that culminated in her public collapse and the ensuing tutelage managed by. his father Jamie.

Phillip revealed that after Spears shaved her head and lashed out at the photographers, a number of people reached out to the pop star in order to offer her help: “I remember that Mel Gibson was one of those people, he told her that Christianity would save her and that she would return to God. It was all so surreal.. “

Sean also claims that in the months leading up to the collapse, Spears was physically and mentally exhausted and continually drugged by her team and manager. When the pop star collapsed at Pure nightclub in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2007, her team tried to hide everything. According to Phillip, when she passed out, “her manager simply gave her an amphetamine tablet to bring her back to consciousness so that she could continue singing“.

