Britney Spears mom for the third time? Boyfriend reveals: “I want to become a dad”

On Instagram the singer has in fact shared a shot with Sean (15 years) and Jayden (14 years) who are now taller than her: “It’s crazy how you fly time … my boys are great now!!! I know, I know… it’s very difficult for every mom, especially for a mom with kids growing up so fast! I’m very lucky because my two kids are gentlemen and I feel like I did something right.” Now that her children have grown up she may therefore want to start from scratch, with a third child.

Sam and Britney met five years ago on the set of the video “Slumber Party” and have never left each other since. “I was already famous for one music video, I didn’t want to make another one. My strategy was to get away from that genre, I no longer wanted to be known as the actor of music videos”, said the dancer. “A friend of mine was working on a project and they directed me to the team that was choosing the lead role. Britney took my photograph personally, she wanted me in her video.”

