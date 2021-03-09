News

Britney Spears mom for the third time? Boyfriend reveals: “I want to become a dad”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements







Handle




On Instagram the singer has in fact shared a shot with Sean (15 years) and Jayden (14 years) who are now taller than her: “It’s crazy how you fly time … my boys are great now!!! I know, I know… it’s very difficult for every mom, especially for a mom with kids growing up so fast! I’m very lucky because my two kids are gentlemen and I feel like I did something right.” Now that her children have grown up she may therefore want to start from scratch, with a third child.

Sam and Britney met five years ago on the set of the video “Slumber Party” and have never left each other since. “I was already famous for one music video, I didn’t want to make another one. My strategy was to get away from that genre, I no longer wanted to be known as the actor of music videos”, said the dancer. “A friend of mine was working on a project and they directed me to the team that was choosing the lead role. Britney took my photograph personally, she wanted me in her video.”

You may be interested in:






Loading...
Advertisements



Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

490
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
479
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
448
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
415
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
393
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
368
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
364
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
345
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
339
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
339
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top