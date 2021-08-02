Britney Spears’ mother encourages her daughter to sing again

Britney Spears’ mom won’t let her star daughter forget her talent. On Friday, March 19, the 39-year-old singer used Instagram to share a video where she sings You Got It All of The Jets, adding to the post a really encouraging message from his mother, Lynne Spears.

“Damn… My mother sent it to me, and it reminded me that I can sing!!!!”, wrote the pop star. “He told me “don’t sing anymore … you have to do it again!!!!”». Britney added: “I’ve never actually seen this performance… it certainly dates back to a while ago !!!! It’s one of the first trips I made on my own… mostly I just remember saying ‘Wow Singapore’.”

Britney Spears’ post drew comments from thousands of supporters, who echoed her mother’s encouraging words. “Please sing again,” pleaded one fan. Another wrote: “Listen to your mother and release the album.”

also Elle King she intervened in the comments, writing: “Sing for us Brit! We love you so much.” Jordin Sparks instead, she shared several emojis with a smiling face and a tear. In February, Britney Spears had shared another video of another performance of hers in 2017 (Toxic), reminding fans that he was enjoying the time spent away from the stage.

“I will always like being on stage… but I take the time to learn and be a normal person,” Britney’s words. “I just like to enjoy the simplest things in everyday life!!!! Each person has his own story and his own point of view on the stories of others!!!».

He added: “We all have so many beautiful and bright lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it’s nothing compared to the real person living behind the lens!!!!.”

The artist of Gimme More had shared the throwback video of Toxic in the midst of the battle for guardianship with his father, Jamie Spears. Since 2008, the singer has been in custody under the supervision – predominantly – of her father. Now, many supporters of the #FreeBritney movement have come forward wondering if a protection on his personal and financial life has yet to be in place.