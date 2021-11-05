Britney Spears: “My mom secretly ruined my life”

“My father’s legal protection over me? My mom gave him the idea ”. He revealed it Britney Spears in an Instagram post, which was then deleted a few hours after publication. It was People magazine reported the original message written by the US pop star: “What people don’t know is that my mother is the one who gave my father the idea of ​​legal protection 13 years ago. I’ll never get those years back. My mother secretly ruined my life. You know exactly what you did. My father isn’t smart enough to engineer a tutela, but tonight I will smile knowing that I have a new life in front of me ”.

The official version to date, of what for many fans of the singer has been a psycho-physical ordeal of unprecedented violence, was that the father Jamie Spears, the one who had publicly signed the legal agreement, preventing Britney from any possibility of being autonomous in decisions about her present and future, not just professionally, had concocted everything. Instead, according to the 39-year-old author of Baby One more time the mind behind the project is that of the mother Lynne. No comment from mom and post deleted. Spearsgate continues.