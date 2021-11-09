Britney Spears, ‘naked if you get paid’: comments Sharon Stone

Britney Spears posted on Instagram a short video in which she wears a red dress, but between visuals, likes and comments a message from a sexy icon of the world of cinema stands out: Sharon Stone. The actress sent a missive (and a small invitation) to the pop singer, not without a little bit of controversy. But what did he ever want to tell her?

Let’s start from the beginning. After finally getting “Freed” from the legal guardianship of her father Jamie, Britney Spears is reappeared on social media in a video of almost two minutes, while looking at the mirror wearing a very skimpy mini-dress.

“I found my cute little red dress and I feel like I’m wearing pajamas, but it’s just a slip – wrote the singer – I doubt I’d ever wear it somewhere out there, but it’s fun to play! Here are a couple of minutes of me in the little dress. Although I will probably never wear it again“.

A strong and clear message – and a bit curious – to which many have responded. To stand out, of course, is the comment by Sharon Stone, which has not gone unnoticed at all (and how could it have?).

“You know, B. – the actress intervened – do not post nude photos. Let them pay you for it, if you really want to do it, honey“.

The reference seems clear and it is without doubt addressed to the fact that the pop star has posted numerous photos of naked or topless… A direct warning from another sexy icon. Will Britney listen to him? Or will Sharon Stone’s message go unheard?

We will discover this only by living… the fact is that Spears did not respond in any way to the actress’s comment, not leaving even a heart for like. Will she be offended and start a feud against her? Or was he simply lost amidst the hordes of commentary that appeared below the footage?