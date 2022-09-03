Britney Spears naked on Instagram, she responds frankly to the accusations of her son

Britney Spears still does not accept the accusations of her children and her ex-boyfriend Kevin Federline. Thus, the singer wanted to answer them directly, in a video where she appears naked.

Kevin Federline made comments that deeply shocked Britney Spears. A few weeks ago, the ex-companion of the singer indicated that her children no longer wanted to see their mother. The reason according to him? Naked photos of the artist posted on social networks. Against this attack, the one who returns to the front of the stage with Elton John has once again decided to respond. It was on Instagram that she took the floor, revealing a video of her almost naked. “I helped your dad who hasn’t landed a job in fifteen years… I guess it’s easier for you two not to have someone over your shoulder to check you have Well done your homework!” she begins to write.

Britney Spears doesn’t mince words: “I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefit your everyday life as 15 and 16 year olds to be part of a VERY COOL GENERATION! I’m so glad I was able to wear four tours, being a judge on X Factor and BIIIIEN more… I did that for you”.The singer then speaks directly to her eldest son: “My dear child, understand that you must learn to choose a book and read it before you even consider evoking my intellect, my heart! Go tell your father to at least try to mow the lawn…”

Britney Spears: “I failed as a mother”

The artist even returns to the guardianship case of which she was the victim: “PS: If you can say without batting an eyelid, with your bright, sensitive mind, that what grandma and grandpa did to me was normal and not to think of them as bad people, then yes, I failed as a mother”. Very harsh words written by Britney Spears who intends not to be dragged through the mud by her ex-companion.