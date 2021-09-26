Britney Spears: NYT, dad has been spying on her for years – Music

Spied by her father even in the bedroom: Jamie Spears, who has kept her under legal guardianship since 2008, has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to private detectives to monitor her daughter Britney and intercept her conversations with a strategically placed “bug” more intimate with her children, friends and men in her life, today reveals a new documentary from the “New York Times”, “Controlling Britney”, released on the eve of the hearing on September 29 with the iron control exercised by the parent at the center on the now almost forty-year-old pop star. “Jamie seemed particularly obsessed with Britney’s boyfriends,” said Alex Vlasov, an employee of the Black Box security agency who offered the New York Times years of email, texting and audio recordings. The scoop comes on the eve of the hearing in which the singer’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, will officially ask Judge Brenda Penny to “free” her client as claimed by activists of the #FreeBritney movement, many of whom, it turns out today, are they were also spied on by Black Box. Recording private conversations or text messages without the consent of both parties can be a crime and Jamie promptly replied through a lawyer: “It was all done within the parameters of the authority conferred on him by the institute of protection and with the consent of Britney, his lawyer and / or the court “. In turn, a representative of Black Box said that the company has worked within ethical and legal limits: “We are particularly proud because our work has kept Britney safe for many years”. A former Disney child diva, then “pop princess” and teen idol, Britney Spears has been under legal guardianship since 2008, an institution usually applied to very old people or no longer in possession of their mental faculties. According to Vlasov, the surveillance operation has helped several people, but especially Jamie, to control every little aspect of the singer’s life. “He seemed like a person in prison,” he said, explaining that he decided to spill the beans after hearing Britney’s explosive courtroom deposition against her father last June. The role of Black Box has long been a mystery: founded by Israeli Edan Yemini, who is described on the company’s website as a former Israeli ‘leatherhead’, it has become a giant in the security sector of its own celebrity. thanks to the contract with the Spears and now counts among the clients the Kardashians, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. A Britney Black Box had cloned the iPhone by sending Jamie copies of all communications in voice and text, Facetime, notes, navigation and photographs. “Yemini said we had to do it to protect her from bad influences,” Vlasov said, but “Jamie monitors text messages with her mother, boyfriends, closest friends and even the lawyer,” says the “New York Times” on basis of messages received.