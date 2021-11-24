Britney Spears on Instagram celebrates freedom with a new hot photo

Britney Spears he is unstoppable by now: he demonstrates that he wants to fully live his freedom and he does so by laying bare. Her Instagram is full of funny and risque ballets, photos of her betrothed and her children, but every now and then the former pop star amazes us with provocative photos, such as the series of photo shoots in which there were only flowers to cover her pink placed in strategic points. Britney just can’t hide her super bubbly spirit and this time she appears covered in nothing but a skimp yellow thong.

READ ALSO> Britney Spears celebrates freedom by posing without veils: on Instagram she is naked

“Yesterday I used a real camera in my room for the first time,” he wrote in the caption. “I put it on the holder with the timer and I got this”. He also made a joke that he only wore the thong and it looked like he had a stuffed animal on his bed. “It’s the yellow thong and Minnie Mouse on the bed for me !!!!” he added referring to the stuffed toy nestled between his sheets.

READ ALSO> Britney Spears again against family: “I’m tired of being understanding”

Spears’ hot photo comes just days before her scheduled hearing to face the end of her controversial 13-year guardianship. The father Jamie, 69, was suspended from the supervision of the assets of 60 million dollars of his daughter on September 29th. The sentence came after a tough battle between Britney, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and a legion of supporters of the movement. #FreeBritney.

Hours, after giving Instagram users a glimpse of her victory, Britney shared her thoughts on the prospect of being released from guardianship: “This week will be very interesting for me !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life !!! ” wrote below the photo of Hans Zatka’s ethereal painting posted on Instagram. “I know I said a few things about my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m just a human… and I think you would feel the same way if you were me !!! ” he concluded. “Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’ll never complain again… because who knows !!! God bless you all and have a good day !!! “

READ ALSO> “Things I shouldn’t have said”: Britney Spears’ sister announces the release of her autobiography

Recently, in a deleted post on Instagram, the pop star accused her mother, Lynne, and the former manager, Lou Taylor, for giving Jamie “the idea” of putting her under guardianship. “What people don’t know is that my mother is the one who gave my father the idea of ​​legal guardianship 13 years ago,” Britney wrote. “I’ll never get those years back. My mother has me secretly ruined life. You know exactly what you did. My father is not smart enough to engineer a guardianship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life in front of me ”.

Britney Spears Instagram: the taste of freedom

The official version to date, of what for many fans of the singer was a psycho-physical ordeal, was that his father Jamie Spears, the one who had publicly signed the legal agreement preventing Britney from any possibility of being autonomous in decisions about her present and future, not just professional, had concocted everything. Instead, according to the 39-year-old, the mind behind the project is that of mother Lynne. But today it seems that Britney is slowly taking back her life, finally disconnected from the controversial protection and feels the need to scream loudly to be free.