Britney Spears Opens Up About Justin Timberlake’s Apology While Writing a Book

Ready to talk. Britney Spears opened up about the process of writing her next book and how it brought back some difficult memories for her.

“I’m writing a book right now and since it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard to bring up past events in my life that I’ve never been able to express openly,” the singer wrote. “Toxic,” 40, via Instagram. on Monday, April 4, explaining that she wanted to address some recent posts about her past. “I can only imagine I look childish, but I was extremely young when the events took place.”

She continued, “But instead of using my heart, I use the intellectual approach like justin [Timberlake] did it when he apologized Janet [Jackson] and me. Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!!! Timing is EVERYTHING!!!”

Spears’ post appears to reference a February 2021 statement from the former ‘NSync member, 41, responding to the backlash he received following the release of the documentary The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears.”

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or failed to speak out about what was right. I understand that I failed in these and many other times and benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote at the time. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson individually, because I care about these women and respect them and I know I failed.”

the Crossroads The star appeared to accept her ex-boyfriend’s apology and posted an Instagram video dancing to his music, while a source said We Weekly back when she “didn’t resent” Timberlake. “She feels they were young and in love and they both did stupid things when they were together,” the insider shared in February 2021. “She was heartbroken when they broke up, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She is happy and happy for him.

Spears forgave her mother less, Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears in his Instagram post on Monday. “My mom and sister also took an ‘intellectual approach’ to indulgence by writing their own books because I couldn’t even have a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything,” Britney wrote, referring to the restrictions of his 13-year guardianship. “I’m not one to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS because that’s just NOT RESPECTFUL… but come on, LET’S REALLY TALK ABOUT IT!!!”

The ‘Oops I Did It Again’ singer went on to recount several instances where she felt “less well treated” throughout her career, including when she was told not to complain about her guardianship and not not be allowed to leave the car while traveling to Cible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britney also recalled a visit from three of her childhood friends during her residency in Las Vegas, where she was not allowed to join them at the spa and was forced to work all the time.

“I never felt heard!!! I was screaming inside and no matter what I said it was always looked down upon,” she wrote.

Britney concluded her post by noting that she plans to continue expressing her thoughts and feelings on Instagram and in her book now that she is free to do so. “So sorry if I offended anyone by writing these stories,” wrote. “But just like my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times, cry on TV, and receive a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most…I also have the right to share a few paragraphs on my Instagram.”

