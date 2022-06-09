Britney Spears “overwhelmed” by her marriage: relatives of the star make revelations

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari say yes this Thursday, June 9 in Los Angeles. A long-awaited marriage, for which the star would have been in all its states. Relatives of the couple testified in People on the feverish state of the popstar as D-Day approaches.

Britney Spears is overjoyed. Her marriage to Sam Asghari is scheduled for June 9 and preparations for D-Day would put the singer in a feverish state. According to sources close to the star, the future bride would be on edge, oscillating between excitement and stress. Nothing abnormal for the young woman, who lived a difficult year, between her fight for the lifting of her guardianship and her miscarriage. But let her fans be reassured, the pop icon is happier than ever: “Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after getting engaged in November“, confided one of his relatives to People. And asked him to clarify that Britney Spears liked to plan the ceremony, which takes place in Los Angeles with a hundred guests according to TMZ.

A union that fills with joy the interpreter of “Baby One More Time“: “It’s huge for her that she can finally get married. She wants it to be perfect. She is so excited that she feels overwhelmed. She is very emotional.“, says the source again. The mother of Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, kept her Instagram followers informed of the progress of the preparations. In September 2021, Sam Asghari announced their engagement in a post unequivocally putting the finger and the ring of the one who shares his life in the spotlight. But out of the question for the 28-year-old Iranian actor to invite all of Hollywood. The young man wants this day to be unique, like the jewel offered to his sweetheart: “I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and go to someone who wasn’t a big jeweler. It was a big company, but it was a company that was willing to do it the way I wanted. So I designed a very beautiful ring. It’s a princess cut, for a real princess.“, he told GQ.

Sam Asghari, the “rock” of Britney Spears

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met in 2016. The lovebirds were filming the music video Slumber party. Over the years, the young man has established himself as the major support of the singer. Witness his relatives, who specify to People: “Sam’s been here for the worst time of his life. He was his rock. She is beyond grateful for his love.“. Like the wish of the groom, the ceremony was announced as intimate: “I didn’t want anyone to know and interfere in any way so it was between her and me“, explained Asghari to the American magazine. The lovers will not be long in revealing some moments of the big day and sharing their happiness with their subscribers.