Britney Spears Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan survived 2007 today

It’s 1998, Britney Spears is 17, she smiles politely as a reporter asks her questions about her breasts. It’s 2013, Lindsay Lohan is a guest of David Letterman who presses her with questions until she cries: “Shouldn’t you be in rehab now?”, “How many times have you been in rehab?”, “Why should it be different this time?” , “What are they rehabilitating you from, first of all?” It is 2007 and Britney Spears Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton are immortalized in a photo that becomes legendary: they are in the same car, they come back from a party and they are the obsession of the tabloid press.

What was done to those girls in those years? Paparazzi everywhere, headlines that describe them as unmanageable and unrestrained, constant pressure to make them collapse, to see how far they go and then show everyone that yes, if you are a “bad girl” then you end up out of control. Today Britney is released from custody and is about to get married, Lindsay Lohan has just announced her engagement to Bader Shammas and has started acting again; Paris Hilton said her “Yes” to Carter Reum. Maybe there is someone who owes them an apology.

“There was a brazen and horrible misogyny”, he explained to The Guardian the former gossip columnist of the New York Daily News Ben Widdicombe, “the media was incredibly cruel to Britney and other women at the time.” They didn’t even stop even when Spears started having mental health problems, as the documentary showed Framing Britney Spears, they exasperated her until they got the famous photos where the singer hits a journalist’s car with an umbrella. On the one hand, the press was obsessed with these famous, rich women who seemed to depend on no one, on the other hand every excuse was good to make it clear that there was a price to pay.

“When it came to young women, their humiliation was marketable,” he always explained to al The Guardian, Tara Joshi, co-host of Twenty Twenty, a podcast examining 2000s pop culture. According to the show’s other host, Simran Hans, this wave of misogyny may even be linked to the third wave of feminist early 1990s and the mainstream girl power movement of the Spice Girls. “It was a reaction to the third wave of feminism in the 1990s,” she explains, “We had had the rise of tomboy women and a claim to be a ‘boyish girl’. The 2000s seemed like a punishment for women trying to break into the scene“.

So if you were rich and famous you could hope or be considered a good girl. Alternatively – especially if with your money and your success you did what you wanted without apologizing, went off the track and showed your excesses – you ended up on the “bad” list. “What if the media decided to describe me differently? “ recently asked Reese Witherspoon interviewed by the TIME thinking of her peers like Spears and Lohan, “I would now be in a completely different position. And it has nothing to do with my decisions or the career choices I’ve made, but it’s completely arbitrary. ” They made us believe they were lost and hopeless, that their fame would self-destruct. But they have risen as if from their ashes, and perhaps the point is not even marriage or career, but the fact that today I am finally in control of their narrative. No tabloid headlines, no speculation, just their Instagram posts. Of course, women are still silenced and ditched (with new tools and in new forms), but we can still say it: today 2007 is further away than ever.

