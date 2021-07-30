Britney Spears, photo without bra shared 3 times: disturbing hypothesis

Britney Spears has been surprising the world of social media for three days, posting hot shots. But be careful, because it is always the same photo: disturbing hypothesis

A last very eventful and difficult period in the life of Spears, Britney. The American singer in fact managed to get out of the ‘vigilance’ of her father, who made decisions in his place for years after the drug addiction problems he had in the past. Now she is free, and it would seem to be very free. In fact, through social media she returned to post very regularly, also sharing very hot shots, and without clothes.

In fact, in the last few days he posted two photos in which he shows himself without a bra and only with his hands to cover her breasts. One of the photos shared, however, does not go unnoticed and insinuates in the followers a serious question. Will his profile have been hacked?

Britney Spears, the photo without bra posted several times: profile ‘hacked’?

The singer Britney Spears it leaves the people of Instagram speechless and insinuates a doubt in them. In fact, in the last three days the American singer has posted on her profile a photo near a tree with her head back and without bra. Only the hands cover her breasts, but to arouse doubts is the fact that the photo was posted three times, always the same and almost always at the same time.

In fact, every time the singer’s profile is deleted and then reposed, as demonstrated by a previous article by the editorial staff of ‘Bloglive.it’. This has put the doubt to the followers that perhaps the profile has been hacked, and in fact many comment: “Someone deletes and answers the photo?”. A doubt that only the singer will be able to dissolve and maybe in the next few days she will.