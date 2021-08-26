Britney Spears posts a rare photo with her two children: Jayden and Sean Preston

Britney Spears publishes two rather rare photos of her with her two children: Jayden and Sean Preston, 14 and 15 years old respectively. The pop star said she hasn’t posted photos with them for some time in order to give them the opportunity to express themselves, and adds, “I’m lucky my kids are so nice, I must have done something right then.”

Britney Spears has always been quite active on social media, where she publishes shots of her days, her performances and now, after a long time, she has posted shots with her two children on Instagram, Jayden And Sean Preaston, respectively 14 and 15 years. The pop star then explained why for some time she preferred not to disclose the moments spent with them.

The post published by Britney

The two teenagers are the children that the singer had with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom, however, she spends limited time, and in fact the shots published on Instagram by Spears represent a real rarity. In the two photos, specially modified by the star, as she admitted next to the post on Instagram, you can see the two boys hugging their young mother, with their face covered by the mask. Like all mothers who see their children grow up in the blink of an eye, Britney Spears also indulges in comments on her boys, stating that she hasn’t posted photos for some time to give him the ability to express himself:

It’s crazy how time flies .. My boys are so big now !! I know… I know… it’s very difficult for any mom, especially a mom with boys, to see them grow up so fast !! I am extremely lucky because my two children are so kind that I must have done something right !!!! I haven’t posted pictures of them for a while because they are in the age where they want to express their identity and I understand that perfectly.

In the post published on Instagram, Britney Spears specifies that she was allowed to make the shot public after she herself made some small changes, including chromatic ones: “I got busy and, guess what, they finally let me post it. ” Jokingly, he then went on to say: “I’ll go and rejoice about it, but maybe cool moms don’t. ”

Britney Spears wants to denounce her father: “I deserve to have a life”

The documentary about Britney Spears

Meanwhile, the making of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” is being carried out, in which the many lives the singer has lived in these years will be told: from the beginning of her career in the world of music, still very young, to success that resulted in excesses difficult to control. that led her to a ruinous fall. In those years, then, the meeting with her ex-husband and father of her children also took place, with whom she had a relationship, especially in the last period, also mediated by the figures who supported him and who managed his business, both professional and private, like his father Jamie.