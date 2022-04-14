Britney Spears pregnant: the reaction of Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child. A big announcement she made about her social networks on April 11, 2022. Many fans and subscribers around the world commented on the news and congratulated the singer. Celebrities around the world were also affected by this announcement.

Justin Timberlake reacts to Britney Spears pregnancy

The most famous of love stories of britney spears is undoubtedly his very first: the one with Justin Timberlake. When her third pregnancy was made public, paparazzi around the world sought a reaction from the star’s exes. Obviously, all turned to the husband of Jessica Biel.

A paparazzi has thus found the trace of Justin Timberlake in the street to ask his opinion. He started telling her, “Britney Spears just announced she’s pregnant with her third child…” and before he could finish his sentence, Justin Timberlake shouted, “Stop! Get out!

For many the singer was simply annoyed to be chased by paparazzi in the street. But many of the singer’s fans pointed out that he could have at least slipped in a simple “congratulations” knowing he’s put her down in the past. Some believe that he only talks about his ex when it can bring him sympathy from the public…

The reaction of Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake was not the only ex of Britney Spears to have been questioned. Kevin Federline, who is the father of her first two children, was also questioned.

Asghari’s attorney told NBC News, “Wishes her happiness and a healthy pregnancy. He congratulated her and Sam Asghari.” Recall that Britney Spears and the dancer were a couple from 2004 to 2006. They had two children during this period: Sean Preston (16 years old) and Jayden James (15 years old).

At 40, the singer is therefore expecting her third child with her fiancé, sports coach Sam Asghari.