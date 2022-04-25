Britney Spears pregnant with her third child: she makes a radical decision

Britney Spears has revealed to all of her fans that she is pregnant with her third child on social media. However, the singer explains today her wish to move away from these interfaces for a while… But until when?

A few weeks ago, Britney Spears announced some big news on Instagram. Indeed, the interpreter of the tubes …Baby One More Time, Toxic or circus revealed to the whole world that she is pregnant! For the third time, therefore, the popstar will become a mother. Sam Asghari, her boyfriend since 2016, is the happy future dad. On the social network for sharing photos and videos, the singer recently published content in which she was talking about her pregnancy. But on Sunday April 24, 2022, the main interested party made a radical decision…

Britney Spears posted on her Instagram account followed by nearly 41 million subscribersa humorous video in which we see a baby being pampered and taking time for himself. In the caption of this wacky sequence, she wrote a few words that reveal her shattering choice: “I’m going to take a break from social media for a little while. I send you all my love and God bless you“.

For many months, Britney Spears has been in the spotlight since finally getting an end to her father’s abusive guardianship she had suffered for more than a decade. Thanks to his regained freedom, the ex of Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s settled accounts with members of his family who greatly benefited from his notoriety. She was also finally able to get engaged to her sweetheart Sam Asghari and conceive their baby.

