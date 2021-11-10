Britney Spears prepares for marriage

Britney Spears is preparing for the wedding: “Donatella Versace is designing my wedding dress” (Wednesday 10 November 2021)

Britney Spears will dress Versace for its marriage, wearing a dress designed for her by Donatella in person. “No, this is not my dress from wife“- wrote the singer on Instagram posting a series of shots with a princess dress -“Donatella Versace she’s making my dress as we speak. Good night people!”. The maison Versace it was sold for about two billion dollars to the American Michael Kors, but Donatella remained the face as well as the creative director. In fact, she will be the one to pack the dress from wife from Britney, the third that will show off. The singer is indeed wifeta in 2004 with his friend … Read on biccy

StraNotizie : Britney Spears is preparing for the wedding: "Donatella Versace is designing my wedding dress" … – Let's talk about News : Britney Spears getting ready for the wedding: `Donatella Versace is designing my wedding dress` * … – BSNewsItalia : DONATELLA VERSACE IS CREATING BRITNEY SPEARS WEDDING DRESS. Britney Spears announced it by releasing a…

Latest News from the network: Britney Spears do you recognize it? since she got back her ‘freedom’ and her social profiles … From www.liberoquotidiano.it britney spears 2 Since she returned in full possession of her life, and therefore also of her social profiles, Britney Spears does not disdain the publication of some shots that highlight all …

Britney Spears, an unheard-of B-side at 40: “First time”, the shots all naked in the camera Since she returned in full possession of her life, and therefore also of her social profiles, Britney Spears does not disdain the publication of some shots that highlight all its beauty and sensuality. The pop star boasts over 35 million followers on Instagram, where she is followed with …

Britney Spears’ attack on her mother: “Few people know, but it has secretly ruined my life” Vanity Fair Italy Britney Spears: father asks for an immediate end to legal protection ANSA agency Britney Spears: “My mom secretly ruined my life” Daily fact Britney Spears, what’s behind the accusations about the mother: it has to do with the money Gossip and TV Manuel Agnelli talks about the success of the Maneskin and unbalances: “They are the new Beatles” “I am proud of these guys because they manage to live things enjoying them, which is a more unique than rare gift. Anyone, at their age, opening a Rolling Stones concert would be stuck, …

