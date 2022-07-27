Britney Spears prepares her triumphant return to music: the details of her next release

Britney Spears would return to music after a long legal battle against her father and would do so hand in hand with Sir Elton John, according to the first rumors that point to a collaboration between the artists. The details of the long-awaited upcoming release of “The Princess of Pop”.

As revealed by the specialized media Page Six, Britney met up with Elton John in a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to perform a new version of Tiny Dancer, the classic of the British interpreter published in 1971. The theme would be launched by UniversalMusic next Augustas revealed by sources close to the singers to the American media.

“It was Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan of his. They recorded a new version of Tiny Dancer and it’s amazing. Britney was in the Beverly Hills studio last week with Elton for the super secret recording session, overseen by super producer Andrew Watt,” one of the sources said. Andrew Watt is an American record producer, whose recording studio is located in the basement of his house (in Beverly Hills), and produced albums for artists such as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes and Lana del Rey. .

Britney secretly married and recreated a mythical kiss with Madonna

Almost two decades have passed since the iconic kiss between singers Britney Spears and Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards. And during Spears’s wedding with Sam Asghari, a photograph of the divas circulated recreating the moment that went down in history: The two locked lips in a small tribute to her performance with Christina Aguilera in 2003. In addition to the singer fashion Y God Controlto the couple’s intimate and secret ceremony held at their Los Angeles mansion Different international celebrities attended, such as the actresses Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Maria Menounos, the model Paris Hilton and even Donatella Versaceprestigious designer of the red dress that Britney wore in the photograph of the passionate kiss with her friend and colleague.