Britney Spears’ protection has been lifted

A Los Angeles court judge ruled to revoke the “conservatorship”By the American singer Britney Spears, or the instrument of legal protection with which for more than 13 years the control of her assets and many aspects of her life had been entrusted to guardians. The decision puts an end to a complex and much-told story by the media, in particular for the controversial relationship between the singer and her father, James Spears, who for almost all of this period has been involved in controlling the finances and personal life of his daughter.

In 2008, when Britney Spears had a severe nervous breakdown, a court awarded her father the conservatorship, a legal tool that usually applies to elderly or mentally disabled people and prevents them from managing their wealth and many of their decisions. In recent years, the singer had asked several times that her father was no longer her guardian, and last June she openly said that she had suffered numerous abuses under her control, claiming among other things that she was drugged and forced to work against. his will. In late September, the court ruled that Spears would no longer be her daughter’s guardian, but had not revoked guardianship.

The judge, Brenda Penny, said Friday that the “conservatorship of the person and property of Britney Spears is no longer necessary “and is therefore” to be considered finished “, adding that no further psychological assessments are necessary for the singer, given that she had voluntarily submitted to the protection. The judge also specified that the accountant who was appointed as a temporary guardian in September, John Zabel, will continue to look after Spears’ finances for a period to transfer all of his assets into an existing private fund.

