Britney Spears puts her dream villa up for sale: no one wants it | Here because

Famous pop star Britney Spears has put her dream mansion up for sale. But why doesn’t anyone buy it? Let’s go find out

Britney Spears is considered an absolute icon of world pop, so much so that some consider her the worthy heir of Madonna.

Her passion for music emerged from a very young age, as well as success, which for the star came very quickly. Just by counting the first two albums she has recorded, sales have crossed the fifty million mark.

To make everything even more extraordinary, it is precisely the fact that they were published by the artist when he had just reached the age of majority.

Throughout his brilliant career, Spears has collected fifteen albums in all, including nine in the studio and six collections. The fame acquired by Britney has allowed her to collaborate with the main interpreters of the world music scene.

We are talking about the likes of Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and many others.

Britney Spears’ dream mansion

Currently, the American star has not released a new album for a few years, to be precise since 2016. Although she is famous for her iconic songs, some do not know that Britney has also tried her hand at a few film and television roles.

As for his personal sphere, however, in the past he had a love affair with the singer Justin Timberlake. Subsequently, in the mid-2000s, she was engaged to the American dancer Kevin Federline.

Starting from 2016, the singer has a romantic relationship with Sam Ashgari. The latter is a personal trainer of Iranian origins, with whom it seems that Britney has found a certain stability.

Staying in Spears’ private life, it seems that he recently put his wonderful mansion located in Beverly Hills up for sale again, where he lived until about a decade ago.

Inside the luxurious home we find six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Also there is a large cinema room, a high standard kitchen and a private gym.

As for the outside, however, we have a swimming pool with salt water and a Jacuzzi. To predominate in every part of the house are the light shades, with a prevalence of white. However, the beautiful villa beyond 700 square meters, it seems to be very difficult to sell.

The biggest difficulty would lie in the price, so that it was initially put up for sale for 9 million dollars, recently lowered to 6.8. All that remains is to see if the price will satisfy a potential buyer, or if the international star will be forced to implement a further reduction.