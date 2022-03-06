Britney Spears questions the death of Brittany Murphy, was it murder?

Britney Spears has decided to raise her voice for a deceased actress. The singer questioned whether Brittany Muprhy was murdered in a social media post of hers, a post she deleted shortly after.

The “Uptown Girls” actress died in the house Spears now inhabits in 2009.

Spears originally posted the photo from a cover of People magazine, in which they were investigating the death of the famous in 2019.

Saw this online today, anyone else curious? He died at the age of 32. IM just saying. I know it happened a long time ago but please… KEEP INVESTIGATING”, she wrote.

Murphy bought the Hollywood mansion when Spears was dating Justin Timberlake and although she did not mention in the post that they live in the same house, both have said in interviews that “they don’t like to be alone in that house.”

The house was sold by the Murphy family in 2011. It was in 2013 that the construction was pulled and a brand new house went up.

Brittany died unexpectedly in 2009 after being found unconscious by her mother. And although it was said that she died of severe pneumonia, many things have been rumored, especially since her hair contained a strong amount of poison. Shortly after her death her husband also passed away, strangely for the same reasons.