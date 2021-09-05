Britney Spears ready to marry Sam Asghari



Britney Spears: “I’m learning to be normal”. Its hell in pictures

Britney Spears may soon marry Sam Asghari, the twenty-seven year old who has been by her side for four years and with whom she would be ready to take an important step. To reveal it Page Six who immortalized the pop star’s companion while buying something in one famous Beverly Hills jewelry store. The man would have bought a precious of Cartier to ask for Spears’ hand.

“Britney and Sam aren’t officially engaged yet, but he’s been talking more and more about making her a proposal,” a source revealed. Sam would be planning one spectacular wedding proposal. Its goal? “Spoil Britney with an extraordinary and special proposal, to be done, however, at the right time”. The choice to take this important step would come after Britney’s first victory over her father. Jamie Spears, who has controlled every aspect of her daughter’s existence for years, will no longer be her legal guardian.

During her dramatic deposition in court a few months ago, the pop star had told how her father and his team had prevented her from having more children, despite the desire to become a mother. “I can’t get married or have a child – he confided -. I have a spiral so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take it off, in order to try to have another child, but they prevent me from going to the doctor to take it off because they don’t want me to have any more children. I deserve to have a life. I have worked all my life. And I’m tired of feeling alone ”.

Spears has been married twice in the past. In 2003, shortly after goodbye to Justin Timberlake, married in Las Vegas, Jason Allen Alexander, his childhood friend. The marriage, however, was canceled after a few hours. The following year Britney fell in love with the rapper and dancer Kevin Federline. In the same year the wedding arrived and later the children Sean and Jayden James. Between 2006 and 2007, Britney announced the end of the bond with Kevin, just in coincidence with the mental breakdown that would change her existence forever. In those years, in fact, she would have been subjected to the conservatorship, the law that put her whole life in the hands of her father Jamie.