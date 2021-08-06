Britney Spears ready to talk: after her father’s trial, she points to Oprah



Britney Spears: “I’m learning to be normal.” His hell in the picture

Britney Spears returns to the center of attention and, this time, it seems ready to break the silence behind which she has long been entrenched to take care of herself. She will do so in court, where she will have her say about the legal battle that sees her protagonist against her father. In addition, he would also be considering other ways to be able to take up the story of his life.

She was one of the most acclaimed pop stars in the world. Although very young, Spears could contract on many fans in every part of the globe and what was ahead of her seemed to be a happy life, free of great problems and full of successes. Something, however, as is now known, went wrong.

The fame, in fact, has also meant for Britney a very high level of media attention that has dominated her and that has led her towards a deep crisis. Many difficult moments followed: the nervous breakdown, the hospitalization, then the rehab and that, finally, the need to live under the tutelage of Jamie Spears. Everything, under the incredulous eyes of the whole world.

The battle with her father, who accused her of dementia in order to continue to exercise guardianship and manage her assets, is just the latest piece of a puzzle that represents a complex and difficult life, often told by tabloids and almost never by her.

Britney now seems ready to defend her life and have her say. He will do so, first of all, in court in Los Angeles, albeit only in virtual form. Many are shaking to listen to his version and his point of view, so much so that for journalists it was planned to organize a closed-circuit room. Outside, then, many people belonging to the #FreeBritney movement are expected, which also includes international stars such as Miley Cyrus.

What will happen after the hearing? While waiting for the final verdict, many have wondered what they are Britney’s plans for the future. Spears, on social media, said she does not know if she will return to singing: now she just wants to dance and have fun. However, the rumors are becoming more and more insistent that she is ready to launch her attack on her father in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Britney, just like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and so many others have done in the past, apparently, would like to rely on Oprah to finally be able to tell his version of the facts after many have narrated his life. Will it be able to achieve its goal?