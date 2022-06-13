Britney Spears receives a response from her mother and her sister… after not attending her wedding

ANDlast thursday Britney Spears and actor Sam Ashgari monopolized the spotlight after getting married by surprise in a private ceremony with few guests.

I was surprised that several of the singer’s relatives did not attend the link. Among them, her father (with whom she had a dispute over her legal guardianship), her mother and her sister. But that may have changed recently.

Lynn Spears, The singer’s mother spoke out on social networks after an Ashgari post on her Instagram account. lynne He wanted to send a message of support to his daughter after saying ‘yes, I want’.

“You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the wedding of your dreams! And having it in your house makes it so sentimental and special! “I’m so happy for you! I love you!Britney’s close relative posted.

also his sister jamie lynn ‘approved’ the link but in a different way. The former Zoey 101 actress didn’t write anything, but she did ‘like’ the same post.

Who did not give any evidence about the wedding was James Parnell, with whom his relationship is very deteriorated. For 13 years she was the legal guardian of her daughter, something that Britney fought in court to avoid during all this time.

The wedding between the two celebrities did not have many guests. Magazine PEOPLE published that only 60 people attended a ceremony that also did not include the children of Britney Spears.