Britney Spears releases a new title in collaboration with Elton John

For her first musical release without supervision, Britney Spears has chosen to surround herself with a legendary name in music. The star of the 2000s will soon reveal Hold Me Closer, a new title in collaboration with Elton John, announced his record company Interscope Records on Monday August 8, 2022.

The track is inspired by the lyrics of the song Tiny Dancerwritten by the latter in the 1970s. For the moment, no release date has been specified.

Musical silence since 2016

Elton John confirmed the announcement by posting the title of the song on his Instagram account, along with rocket and rose emojis. Perhaps to symbolize the collaboration between the interpreter of Rocket Man and Britney Spears, who herself posted a video using the red flower image on her Instagram account.

Since Glory, her ninth studio album released in August 2016, the singer produced nothing. Her musical return is eagerly awaited, driven by the #FreeBritney movement, which had been pleading for years for the end of her guardianship exercised by her father, and whose abuses she denounced. For the first time since 2008, Britney Spears will herself be in charge.

personal projects

On a personal level, Britney Spears is motivated by other projects. She and her husband Sam Ashgari, with whom she married Thursday June 9, 2022 in their villa in Thousand Oaks (California), want to have a child.

In May 2022, the pop star revealed that she suffered a miscarriage, just weeks after excitedly announcing her pregnancy. However, she said she was determined to get pregnant again. A choice that she has been considering for several years, but that her father hindered by forcing her to wear an IUD when she was under his guardianship.