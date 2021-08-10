Britney Spears remains under the guardianship of her father

The legal battle waged by Britney Spears against his father it did not go well. The confession in tears, the protests of the fans, the solidarity of the Hollywood world have not served to convince the judges, at least for now. The singer, 39, was rejected by the Los Angeles Court the request to free herself from the legal protection to which she has been subjected for thirteen years. The father, Jamie Spears, will continue to manage the life of the star, and her heritage, as she has been doing since 2008, since a judge had decided that the singer, suffering from mental disorders, was not able to look after herself.

In previous hearings the pop star had told her dramatic condition as a prisoner of her father, to the point of not even being free to go alone to the gynecologist or to go out with her boyfriend. “If they are not able to be autonomous – he added – then they are not even able to sing”. His former agent had spoken of imminent retirement from the scene for the artist, news never confirmed. His outburst had aroused emotion among the fans and colleagues. Britney’s lawyer, Mat Rosengart, argued that her father’s control is further damaging the artist’s mental state. But the judge was not of the same opinion.