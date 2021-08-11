Britney Spears remains under the guardianship of her father (at least for now)

Britney Spears he didn’t make it. The thirty-nine-year-old singer will remain under the tutelage of her father Jamie at least for now. It was rejected, in fact, the request of the pop star’s lawyer to bring forward by a month the hearing that should decide once and for all whether or not the woman is able to provide for herself, freeing her from paternal conservatorship, a condition that, in fact, deprives her of her own freedom, and that subordinates every decision to another person.

Judge Brenda Perry’s “no” came a few hours ago, again unleashing Spears fans, who lashed out at her, even accusing her of corruption.

“Every day counts,” said Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ lawyer, asking to bring forward the hearing, not failing to point out a bad management of Jamie Spears, who according to him would be “squandering” his daughter’s assets. “The institution of protection should be used as a last resort for the benefit of the person concerned, not as a mechanism to enrich third parties”, added the lawyer, but without being able to win it.

At the base of the refusal there would also be some disagreements between Jamie and Jodi Montgomery, another guardian of the star. Put at the side of Jamie Spears by a judge, in 2019, Montgomery, an expert in conservatorship with her husband, came into great harmony with the singer, and today Britney trusts her more than her father. It is also thanks to his presence that he had the courage to rebel against the situation in which he has found himself since 2008.

At the time the singer had had a psychic crisis, hence the decision to support her with a guardian. With the passage of time, however, Jamie Spears would have increasingly limited the independence of his daughter, with major interferences, which would have gone beyond what was allowed.

“My father loves to have control over me and uses it to hurt me,” the singer had said before the judge, connected via Zoom, in one of the last hearings. “They forced me to live in a small house in Beverly Hills, where I worked seven days a week, without rest. In California, you are forced to the same pace only if you are involved in sex trafficking. They forced me to work against my will, they took away all the goods in my possession: credit card, cash, phone and passport. If I hadn’t worked every day, from 8am to 6pm, they wouldn’t have allowed me to see my children. My father and manager should be in jail.” The manager, then, had resigned, but Jamie Spears, for now, remains in place. To support Britney are many, from her sister Jamie Linn, who sent back to the sender the accusations of having benefited from Britney’s condition, to the former Justin Timberlake.

The next hearing is set for September 29. Many hope that it will be the definitive one.

