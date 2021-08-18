Britney Spears remains under the tutelage of her father. The anger of the fans against the judge

Britney Spears remains under the tutelage of her father. The anger of the fans fell on judge Brenda Penny, the one who pronounced the ‘no’ in front of the request of the new lawyer of the pop star to bring forward by one month the hearing that should address the singer’s request to be released. once and for all from the protection of the parent.

Meanwhile, the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, continues to manage the star’s life, and his fortune. The protection began in 2008, when a judge ruled that the pop star, suffering from mental health problems, was unable to look after herself.

In previous hearings, Britney Spears had talked about her dramatic condition as a ‘prisoner’ of her father, to the point of not even being free to go to the gynecologist alone or to go out with her boyfriend. “If I am not able to be autonomous – she said – then I am not even able to sing”. His former agent had spoken of the artist’s imminent retirement from the scene, news never confirmed. His outburst had aroused solidarity from fans and colleagues. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, argued that her father’s control is further damaging the artist’s state of mind.

The hashtag “Judge Penny is corrupt” has entered the trends on Twitter after the judge’s decision to hold on September 29 the new session on the expulsion of the “master father” from the college of guardians who since 2008 regulate every act of Britney’s life. Penny sets the pace, but Britney’s lawyers are in a hurry.

“Every day counts,” argued lawyer Rosengart, according to whom Jamie “is squandering” the pop star’s fortune after exercising “absolutely microscopic” control over every act of his life. “The guardianship institution should be used as a last resort for the benefit of the person concerned, not as a mechanism to enrich third parties,” Rosengart added, arguing that Jamie “stole millions of dollars from her daughter that she earned through her success as a singer. “.

The “no” to the anticipation of the hearing coincides with new disagreements between Britney’s guardians: her father and the other guardian, Jodi Montgomery, have been at loggerheads for weeks with him accusing her of being responsible for many personal decisions and daughter’s doctors.

“Just attack me. It’s not good for anyone, ”Jodi said yesterday after Jamie said Montgomery, worried about Britney’s mental health, had called him suggesting that the singer be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for examination. “I’ve never said that, although I still have concerns about her mental state and her behavior,” Montgomery said.

Last month the same singer asked Judge Penny that Jodi remain as a guardian to help her return to a normal life. While against the master father, the pop star intends to proceed for “abuse of the institution of protection”.