Britney Spears removes all masks: a public apology arrives

We are talking about nothing but the Britney Spears lawsuit in these last days. The pop star now has no intention of hiding and, with all her strength, is trying to break her bond with her father. Hers deposition in court, where he is fighting to eliminate his father’s tutelage, has moved the whole world. His words were liberating and the accusations against the parent shook everyone a little. Years of abuse those that Britney would have lived in these long thirteen years.

Loading... Advertisements

In this period of time she always hid, not revealing what was really happening to her, although there were some suspicions. And now he is no longer afraid to reveal his truth. To confirm this there is his first public message after the deposition in court against the protection of the father. On his official Instagram profile, Spears says she’s sorry for pretending to have been well in the last two years. She didn’t talk about it before because she was embarrassed to share what had happened to her.

Now Britney wants her life back and, while fighting his father in this legal battle, he declares: “Sorry if I pretended to be fine”. Virtually, in court, she stated that she had been forced to work against her will. Not only that, she would have been prevented from marrying and removing the contraceptive to have another child. The legal protection, which has been in place for 13 years, has not allowed her to have control over her own medical care, her entire personal life and career.

In his first public message after such confessions in court, Britney points out that she gave millions of fans the wrong impression about her life, sharing optimistic posts on social media. He claims he’s leading “this situation to the attention of the people” with the aim of not making anyone think that his life is perfect, as “it is absolutely not so”.

With these words thus makes amends on the “false life” which he has shown on social media over the years. Pretending to be well still helped her. There are several messages of affection and support that Britney Spears is receiving in these last hours and beyond. In fact, for some time now the #freebritney movement, which is depopulating in various parts of the world.

These days, to take the defense of the pop star, he also thought about it Justin Timberlake. For now, everyone is on his side in this tough legal fight against the protection of his father!