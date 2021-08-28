Britney Spears reportedly hit a housekeeper

It just doesn’t calm down.

Two weeks ago, the police were called to the property of singer Britney Spears (39). Reason: He reportedly beat up his housekeeper. After the clerk took my two sick singing dogs to the vet but didn’t return them, Britney suspected the housekeeper might be cooperating with her dad.

When the clerk pulled out her cell phone to show Britney the photos of the dogs, the pop star was said to have gone mad and hit her.

This is all nonsense, says Britney. All he wanted to do was remove the cell phone from the housekeeper’s hand. However, her housekeeper has long accused her of harming her physically. Now the case is second “peopleMagazine up in the OTP!



Britney with her dog DaisyPhoto: britneyspears / Instagram

The head of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office confirmed this “people”The magazine that is currently investigating the existence of a criminal complaint against Britney Spears.

Everything exploded? A source told People: “The case is made up. It didn’t hit anyone ”- confirming Britney’s statement. “The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to get it out of her hand,” the source said.

Loading... Advertisements



Britney’s dogs are said to be negligent. Her dog, Princess Sarah Beth, can be seen herePhoto: britneyspears / Instagram

Britney’s attorney Matthew Rosengart also fails to consider many of the allegations. He told an American television station on Friday Fox News: “The mayor’s department has already admitted that it was a ‘very minor’ or ‘very small’ offense, no harm.”



Matthew Rosengart represents Britney Spears in her guardianship case against her fatherPhoto: Mario Anzoni / Reuters

According to “Al-Nas”, the prosecution’s investigation into personal injury cases is “routine”.

The fact that there may be an accusation now is only due to the fact that this is a star.

“This is nothing but impressive tabloid material – an alleged crime,” he said, “on a cell phone. Nothing special and clearly no physical damage ”. Anyone could file a complaint. The case should have been closed immediately ”.

Britney herself has not yet publicly commented on the case.