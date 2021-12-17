Britney Spears returns free and lets herself go with …

by Sofia Francioni

Call her baby once again, citing her historic debut song “Baby one more time”, why Britney Spears she is free again and is rediscovering “the pleasure of little things”: having the car keys in your pocket, being able to use an ATM, “seeing cash” or buying candles. All rediscovered joys for her who has something like assets under her belt 60 million dollars of capital. The singer of Toxic on social media shares with fans the excitement of his newfound freedom, after the judge of the Superior Court in Los Angeles last week Brenda Penny revoked the “custodianship“, The legal custody to the father. For nearly 14 years, every action of Spears had been subjected to his tutor: a “regime“Which Britney describes as”embarrassing, demoralizing, degrading“, Imposed on them in 2008 by the Court at the request of the family after two mental breakdowns under the flashes of the press. Over 13 years “is a very long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” added Britney, explaining that does not intend in the future to “play the victim”, but commit to the defense of people “with real disabilities and real diseases” who are forced to live under this type of legal regime. There custodianship, which in Britney’s case was exercised by her father Jamie and a small group of other guardians, is a strict control regime often imposed on very old people or no longer capable of understanding and willing.

“It drives me crazy every time I think how my family could do this to me, everyone. Including my baciapile mom ”, Britney vented on social media accusing her mother Lynne that she was the first to have the idea of ​​the “custodianship” finding her husband Jamie in agreement. Spears, far from having forgiven her family or from having partially reconciled with her parents, is in fact considering alegal action against the father for abuses in the exercise of his role as guardian, and in recent days – according to what the newspaper has learned Daily Mail – hired criminal lawyers with the aim of reporting him. But on social networks Britney is already satisfied with the goal achieved, impossible without the support of her fans, who in recent years with the movement #FreeBritney they fought beside her: “My voice was muted and for so long I was threatened. They didn’t let me talk, I couldn’t say anything. You fans understood what was happening to me, you brought everything to light and to the attention of the public. I owe you everything, you saved my life 100%“. And on the wave of enthusiasm he lets himself go to another confidence: “I’m thinking I have another child!“, He writes, adding a detail:“ Who knows if this time it will be one Sissy… “. Sam Asghari, the singer’s companion for years and heralded future husband, replied: “I hope you have such beautiful calves! Genetics that wouldn’t come from me “.