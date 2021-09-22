Britney Spears returns to Instagram / “I celebrated my engagement, I don’t believe it”

One week after the cancellation of his Instagram profile Britney Spears he changed his mind and decided to return to the social network with photos of the trip to celebrate the engagement with Sam Asghari. The singer had left Instagram by deleting her profile with the intention of “Take a break from social media” and after just a week she retraced her steps by posting photos to celebrate her recent engagement.

Britney Spears he had deleted his profile on September 14, after posting a thank you post for those who contributed to the movement #FreeBritney, to ensure that the woman was freed from the legal guardianship that allowed her father to control her life, career and finances. The last message published before leaving the social networks was a writing by Gowmon wins on the meanings of the word “know” and a quote from Oscar Wilde. Britney with those phrases hoped that “This message reaches people who have been confused or manipulated by the system. No, you are not alone. And no, you are not crazy! “

Britney Spears celebrates her engagement

With his first post after a week’s break Britney Spears she joked with her followers, making fun of how little time she managed to resist without social networks. Britney wrote: “Here are some shots of my weekend away to celebrate my engagement with my… Boyfriend, I still can’t believe it! I couldn’t stay away from Instagram for too long so I’m already back “.

Britney Spears he had already announced his story with Sam Asghari through a short video in which he showed the ring finger with a diamond ring, a few days after the renunciation of legal protection by the father who for 13 years has been supervisor of his life and finances which amount to approximately $ 60 million. For that occasion, the pop star’s happiness was also added Paris Hilton, who announced her engagement to the entrepreneur last February Carter Reum, which he wrote “Congratulations love! I’m so happy for you! Welcome to the club”.

