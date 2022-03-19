Britney Spears returns to Instagram with a curious video that raises suspicions of pregnancy

Britney Spears returned to Instagram, after in the last 24 hours she alerted her followers by disappearing from the social network where she often shares photos and videos of her dancing.

This Friday, the also called “Princess of pop” She shared three photos in which she appears wearing a white blouse, black skirt and nude sneakers.

This time, the singer did not write anything at the bottom of the image, she just put a rose emoticon. At the moment the publication registers more than 120 thousand reactions.

Britney Spears returned to Instagram

Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

Britney Spears raises suspicions of pregnancy

Minutes later, Britney Spears shared a video that he took back from TikTok in which you can see how a baby moves inside his mother’s womb, at the moment the woman’s face has not been revealed.

“Mommy… get me out of here,” wrote the interpreter of “Toxic” at the bottom of the video, which generated a stir with more than 700 thousand reactions in less than half an hour. Thousands of followers of the singer wonder if this video could be a sign that she is expecting her third child with her fiancé Sam Asghari.